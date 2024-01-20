GCC Nations Spearhead Transformation In Public Safety And Command Centres, Pwc Middle East Study Reveals

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

GCC nations pioneer safer societies by embracing GenAI and reshaping global public safety through technology integration

PwC Middle East research shows traditional Command Centres (CCs), pivotal to public safety, are evolving from static setups to dynamic, intuitive environments

The research was revealed at the Security Leader's Summit taking place at Intersec 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Dubai, UAE: In a groundbreaking report unveiled at the Intersec 2024 Security Leader's Summit taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), PwC, one of the leading professional services firms has shed light on the pioneering strides made by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in reshaping the landscape of safety and security through cutting-edge technological adoption, specifically in GenAI (Generative Artificial Intelligence).

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this milestone edition of Intersec celebrates a quarter-century of innovation in security technology. It unites over 45,000 global security professionals and 1,000 exhibitors as the world's leading trade fair for security, safety and fire protection industries.

The research titled“Reimagining Command Centres of the Future” highlights how the conventional Command Centres (CCs), pivotal to public safety, are undergoing a transformative journey, shifting from static displays and manual decision-making to dynamic and intuitive environments. This shift, driven by technological advancements like GenAI and emerging technologies like Augmented and Virtual Realities (AR/VR), aims to enhance efficiency, responsiveness, and adaptability in these critical hubs.

Speaking during the conference, Sharang Gupta, Director Public Safety, Technology Consulting at PwC Middle East, said:“As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in public safety, the transformation of command centres through the adoption of GenAI is not just advantageous, but essential. Our report highlights the evolution of Command Centers. This transition marks a significant shift from traditional command centres to intuitive Cognitive Command Centres, enabling public safety agencies in improving decision-making, efficiently allocating resources, and proactively addressing the evolving security threats we face today.”

The envisioned Cognitive Command Centres (CogCCs) are poised to revolutionise command and control operations, moving beyond isolated hubs toward intelligence-driven decision-making. By synthesizing data from diverse sources in real-time and harnessing the power of GenAI, CogCCs will enable strategic planning and proactive crisis management, setting new standards for operational excellence.

The report finds that GCC nations, spearheading technology-driven urban developments like NEOM, Expo City, and the Red Sea project, underscore their commitment to cutting-edge innovations like AI and 5G. Emphasizing safety and security as a top priority, these countries consistently excel on global safety indices, with the UAE leading the Women, Peace, and Security Index. This reinforces the Middle East and GCC's leading role in reshaping global public safety through innovative technological integration, positioning them as GenAI pioneers ensuring safer societies.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:“Intersec 2024 plays a pivotal role in spotlighting the groundbreaking advancements and contributions of GCC nations in reshaping global public safety. The event is a testament to the UAE and GCC countries' commitment to showcasing pioneering technology integration, particularly in GenAI, redefining the future of safety and crisis management.

“This event serves as a knowledge-sharing platform, uniting global security professionals and exhibitors, fostering innovation, and underlining how cutting-edge technologies showcased here pave the way for safer societies globally.”

Elsewhere on the agenda during the two-day Security Leader's Summit at Intersec 2024, discussions centred around the topics and tactics required to redefine security norms, inspire bold strategies, and collectively shape a safer, more secure world. Key themes included future-proofing security, unleashing the power of human factor, geopolitical risk intelligence & security implications, and

improving climate security resilience.

Intersec 2024 focuses on tailored solutions for various sectors, including Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, and Cyber Security, promoting innovation and connectivity across industries.

