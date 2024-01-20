Adelaide Strikers To Take On Brisbane Heat In The BBL Challenger After Beating Perth Scorchers

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Jan 20 (IANS) The Adelaide Strikers have kept their BBL season 13 finale hopes alive after defeating the Perth Scorchers tonight at Optus Stadium in The Knockout game at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

The Strikers secured a place in The Challenger after a comprehensive 50 run win over the Scorchers, the reigning champions of the competition, who were bowled out for 105 in the pursuit of chasing 156.

Standout performances from Jake Weatherald with the bat (56 off 32) and Lloyd Pope with the ball (4-24), as well as an outstanding catch from captain Matt Short and 3-20 from Cameron Boyce, helped the Strikers secure victory.

The Strikers will now head to the Gold Coast to take on the Brisbane Heat at Carrara Stadium on Monday night for a spot in the BBL season 13 final. The Sydney Sixers will host the winner in The Final at the SCG thanks to a win against Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast in the Qualifier.

More than 33,000 fans came along to Optus Stadium to watch The Knockout, with a strong home crowd not enough to help the Scorchers get over the line, as the defending champions made an exit from the competition. Tickets for The Final in Sydney are selling fast, with over 75% of the public ticket allocation being sold in under 24 hours of going on sale.

