OSCE Observer Mission To Closely Monitor All Key Aspects Of Elections In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights
(ODIHR) Election Observation Mission has announced its intention to
closely monitor all aspects of the upcoming snap presidential
election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for 7 February, Azernews reports.
According to OSCE/ODIHR spokesperson Kati Andrusch, the
distinctive feature of these elections is that they will be held
throughout Azerbaijan.
"The mission's tasks include campaigning, social media,
organisation of elections at all levels, verification of electoral
legislation and its implementation, respect for fundamental
freedoms, as well as media coverage and resolution of electoral
disputes," she said when asked whether the observation mission
covers all regions of Azerbaijan.
In response to a question about the visit to electoral districts
in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan,
K.Andrusch said that additional information on the course of
observation will be provided on the eve of the elections.
The OSCE/ODIHR observation mission in Azerbaijan includes 11
international experts from 9 OSCE countries, 26 long-term and 280
short-term observers who will monitor the election process on
election day. The mission is headed by Johann Murphy, a native of
Ireland.
