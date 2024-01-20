Ukraine Allocates UAH 48B For Pension Payments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Pension Fund has laid down UAH 48.1 billion on pension payments as of January 19.

That's according to the Government press service , Ukrinform reports.

"As of January 19, funding has been allocated as per the following positions: UAH 48.1 billion on pension payments, including UAH 9 billion through JSC Ukrposhta postal operator and UAH 39.1 billion through authorized banks," the report reads.

It is also noted that the Pension Fund directed UAH 4,681.4 million for housing subsidies and benefits, and UAH 1,992.4 million – to insurance payments, including UAH 904.4 million to sick leave payments.

In addition, in January, 749,000 services were rendered to citizens who had applied to the Pension Fund's units across Ukraine.

As reported earlier, 80% of pensioners in Ukraine receive payments through banks.

