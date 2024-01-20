Creating A Sustainable Blockchain Market, Greenercoin, Joins Fastercapital's Acceleration Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, 20th January 2024: Greenercoin is a groundbreaking startup focused on revolutionizing the sustainable market through its specialized blockchain technology. Greenercoin aims to address the critical challenges of excessive energy consumption and reliance on non-sustainable energy sources within the blockchain industry.



Led by visionary founder Abdelilah Essaih, Greenercoin has developed a unique blockchain solution that empowers eco-conscious businesses, enhancing traceability and transparency. By prioritizing low energy consumption and utilizing exclusively clean energy sources, Greenercoin actively fosters sustainability and facilitates the trade of environmentally friendly products and services.



The company is based in France and is raising a capital of $500K.



FasterCapital's Acceleration program offers a comprehensive range of support services, including technical development, mentorship, and access to a vast network of investors. Through this program, Greenercoin will benefit from FasterCapital's experienced team of experts who will review and provide valuable feedback on their business model, technology, and marketing strategies.



"Greenercoin will make a significant positive impact on the sustainable market, and we are excited to provide them with the necessary resources and guidance to succeed," stated

Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital.



Founder Abdelilah Essaih commented, "We are looking forward to the progress we will make with FasterCapital's team to take Greenercoin into new heights."



