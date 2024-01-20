Israeli Military Aircraft Strike Several Targets In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- An Israeli military drone on Saturday hit a car in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Bazouriyeh killing two occupants of the vehicle, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

NNA said the bodies of the deceased were scorched beyond recognition as a result of the attack on the hilltop town, located some 80 kilometers from the capital Beirut and some seven kilometers northeast of the port city of Tyre, Lebanon's fourth largest city.

Elsewhere in southern Lebanon, another pilotless aircraft raided a house in the town of Marwahin, situated close to the borderline with Israel -- a frequent target for Israeli gunners. The Israeli military aircraft also hit the town of Udaiseh while the Israeli artillerymen fired volleys of shells in the direction of Marjayoun plain, Al-Hamames hill, and outskirts of the towns of Alma Al-Shaab and Al-Dhairah.

The official news agency quoted a statement by the "resistance" as saying that the resistance fighters targeted Israeli troop concentrations near Al-Dhairah, Honinn fortress and Zarit barracks, scoring direct hits.

Southern Lebanon, particularly the regoions close to the borders, have turned into an arena for tit-for-tat hostilities involving Lebanese resistance groups and the Israeli forces since October 7. (end)

