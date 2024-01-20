Arab Parliament Discusses Economic Files

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The economic and financial affairs committee at the Arab Parliament (AP) discussed Saturday some dossiers, in preparation for the plenary session due on Sunday, the Kuwaiti MP Khalid Al-Otaibi, a member of the committee, said.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement at the end of the committee's meeting, Al-Otaibi said they reviewed the AP's budget for 2024 and discussed the secretariat's note on that matter.

He noted that they also covered a draft law regulating combating the losses of food supply chain to eradicate poverty.

Al-Otaibi went on to say that they met with Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Dr. Ali Al-Malki to activate the Arab economic deals.

In addition, the committee dealt with an initiative to set up an Arab strategy to support entrepreneurship in the Arab countries, as well as laws, legislations and visions that enhance digital economy, Al-Otaibi pointed out.

The committee further followed up the latest preparations for the Arab economic forum to boot economic integration amongst the Arab countries, he state.

Meanwhile, the four committees of the AP concluded their meetings earlier in the day, in preparation for the plenary session due on Sunday.

Kuwaiti National Assembly's lawmakers, MPs of the AP also, Mohammad al-Huwaila, Hamdan Al-Azmi and Al-Otaibi attended the committee's meetings. (end)

