Tehran: 4 Army Advisors Killed In Israeli Occupation Strike On Damascus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- An Israeli air strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday killed four military advisors of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), on Saturday, announced the IRGC.

"Four military advisors have been killed in an air raid launched by the occupation Zionist entity's fighter aircraft in the Mazzeh neighbourhood in Damascus," the IRGC was quoted by Iran TV as saying in a statement.

The strike follows an attack this week by Iran on what it said was an Israeli spy base in Iraq.

Earlier in the day, Syrian official media reported that the Israeli occupation had launched a new attack on a residential building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, leaving several people, including Iranian officers, dead.

On December 25, a senior Iranian military advisor was killed in an Israeli occupation missile attack on Damascus. (end)

