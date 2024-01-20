Foreign Minister Confers With His Eritrean Counterpart Over Developments In The Red Sea

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Ahmed BinMubarak met today, Friday, with his Eritrean counterpart Othman Mohammed on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Summit held in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

They discussed the developments in Yemen and the Red Sea region and ways to further improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two Ministers exchanged views on the peace efforts in Yemen and the recent developments in the Red Sea as a result of the terrorist Houthi militias' attacks on commercial ships and the militias' threats to the maritime navigation and the repercussions on the countries of the region, regional and international peace and security.

