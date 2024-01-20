Dr. Tomas Infernuso's Animal Surgical Center & NYC Second Chance Rescue To Host Saving Lives Through Spay & Neuter Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo NYC Second Chance Rescue

Dr. Tomas Infernuso, DVM DACVS of the Animal Surgical Center (Photo Credit: Animal Surgical Center)

NYC Second Chance Rescue Spray Neuter Invitation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Animal Surgical Center & animal welfare 501(c)3 charity, NYC Second Chance Rescue is to host a special event on Sunday, January 21st 2024 with“Saving Lives through Spay & Neuter” one patient at a time Veterinarian Dr. Tomas Infernuso, DVM DACVS who Spearheads Life-Saving Surgery Day for Rescue Organizations at the Animal Surgical Center in Oceanside, NY.This special event hosted by Animal Surgical Center & NYC Second Chance Rescue offers free spay & neuter services to rescue organizations only (preferably booked in advance). To secure a spot for your rescues, please email ....Walk-ins will be accepted (subject to capacity) between 07:00am – 09:00am and between 12:00pm – 2:00pm at the Animal Surgical Center located at 529 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY 11572.Please Note: Pre-surgery bloodwork is recommended for pets above five years. Cats must be in carriers on arrival at the Center and dogs must be leashed.Media are welcome at the event where they are invited to experience the day with Dr. Infernuso. Please RSVP In advance.About NYC Second Chance Rescue:NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009. With the generous contributions of their dedicated community of donors and supporters, they have successfully saved over 14,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasias in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters. Through their foster care system and brick-and-mortar shelter, they provide comprehensive medical care and a nurturing, secure sanctuary for all pets.

