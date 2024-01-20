Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Share Heartwarming Photos Of Their Son Vaayu's Annaprashan Ceremony

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, who are currently enjoying their parenthood phase, have shared glimpses from their son Vaayu's 'annaprashan' ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared some beautiful and adorable pictures from the ceremony of their little bundle of joy.

The 'annaprashan' is an important milestone in the Bengali Hindu culture, which is also called the 'mukhebhat' or 'mamabhat', where the child's maternal uncle or maternal grandfather feeds them rice. The child is dressed in ethnic attire for the ceremony.

In the photos, little Vaayu can be seen wearing a yellow kurta, and is sitting on his maternal uncle's lap.

The string of pictures shows Ishita kissing her son's head, a glimpse of food that was offered to the child, cake, and a family photo.

The series of photographs ended with the couple's happy snap.

It was captioned as:“Happy 6 months my baby Vaayu's Annaprashan ceremony For those who don't know it's a Bengali traditional ceremony which also known as the rice ceremony where solid food is introduced to the baby by his mama for the first time. Off course the baby is too small to eat so we only touch the food to introduce him to flavours.”

Actress Rubina Dilaik commented:“Love and happiness to the family”. Bobby Deol dropped red heart emojis.

Vatsal and Ishita met on the sets of their show 'Rishton Ka Saudagar-Baazigar' in 2016.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017 in Mumbai. They were blessed with a baby boy in July 2023.

Meanwhile, Vatsal is best known for his works in 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car', 'Just Mohabbat', 'Naagin 6', 'Malang'. He was last seen as Indrajit in 'Adipurush'.

On the other hand, Ishita is known for her notable performance in 'Drishyam'.

