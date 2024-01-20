Defense Intel Vows To Keep Destroying Russian Logistics In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, says Ukraine will continue the attacks targeting Russia's war assets in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported by the Financial Times , Ukrinform saw.

The defense intelligence chief said it was important for Ukraine to exert pressure on Russian forces, particularly in Crimea, through air raids, naval drone strikes, and secret missions.

Ukraine's defense intelligence units repeatedly landed in Crimea in 2023, Budanov told the newspaper, vowing more such efforts to disrupt Russian supply routes.

Defense intel praises“virtuoso” performance of its Kabul 9 special operations unit

Despite the fact that the Russians are trying to capture the entire area of Donetsk region, to besiege Avdiivka and seize the ruins of Marinka, their efforts on the eastern front yielded no significant results, according to Budanov.

Russia's latest“pathetic” attempt has been dragging on for two months now, to no avail, the top spy stressed.

The publication notes that there are several reasons for Ukraine's optimism. According to U.S. intelligence estimates, since Russia launched an offensive on Avdiivka in October, they saw over 13,000 personnel killed in action and more than 220 units of military hardware destroyed, which is the equivalent of six maneuver battalions.

Budanov says these losses have spiked up significantly in recent weeks, stopping short of voicing any exact numbers. The intelligence chief remains unconvinced that the Russians are capable of producing as many missiles and deploying as many troops as they are losing on the battlefield, even with North Korea's support.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kyrylo Budanov previously stated that from late 2023, Russia would produce more artillery rounds, although their quality would decrease.