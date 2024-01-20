Russian Infantry Attacking Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka Without Armored Cover

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians focus their assault and offensive operations toward Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka, deploying infantry units without any cover by armored fighting vehicles.

That's according to Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping of Troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"A week into a rather intense air raids involving a large number of guided aerial bombs, yesterday the invaders did not launch a single air strike in our operational zone. Instead, they carried out three missile strikes on Donetsk region, involving S-300 SAM system, and continue to actively employ artillery," Shtupun said.

Also, according to the spokesman, "the enemy is focusing its assault and offensive missions on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka."

"It is the Marinka direction near Novomykhailivka. Mainly these are infantry assaults almost without the use of armored fighting vehicles," Shtupun added.

He noted that the enemy fired off 592 artillery rounds and launched three missile strikes in the past day.

"This is quite a lot, because they mainly launch missiles farther away from the line of contact, deeper into the rear. But yesterday they operated, I would say, quite close to the line," said the spokesman.

When asked by journalists what could be the reason for such actions, Shtupun said: "They need to compensate for the lack of air strikes with something, that's why they opt for missiles and artillery. As for their air force, perhaps they hadn't supplied munitions, perhaps, their aircraft are undergoing some routine maintenance, or else. Maybe it's the weather... There could be many reasons."

As reported earlier with reference to the General Staff, 103 combat clashes took place along the frontline in the past day.