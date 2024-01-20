Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Venezuelan Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister
of People's Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of
Venezuela Gil Pinto, Azernews reports.
Within the framework of participation in the 19th Summit of
Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM),
the meeting discussed the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Venezuela in humanitarian, cultural and other fields, as well
as bilateral and multilateral contacts.
While discussing the active agenda of bilateral cooperation
between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Bolivarian Republic of
Venezuela, the ministers noted the comprehensive cooperation
covering all spheres, particularly education and tourism. They
emphasised the existing opportunities for further expansion of this
cooperation.
Both Ministers emphasised the importance of political
consultations between the foreign ministries of their countries as
a means of regulating relations between Azerbaijan and Venezuela.
The sides exchanged views on future political consultations and
considered other issues of mutual interest.
