Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Venezuelan Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of People's Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Gil Pinto, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of participation in the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the meeting discussed the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela in humanitarian, cultural and other fields, as well as bilateral and multilateral contacts.

While discussing the active agenda of bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the ministers noted the comprehensive cooperation covering all spheres, particularly education and tourism. They emphasised the existing opportunities for further expansion of this cooperation.

Both Ministers emphasised the importance of political consultations between the foreign ministries of their countries as a means of regulating relations between Azerbaijan and Venezuela. The sides exchanged views on future political consultations and considered other issues of mutual interest.