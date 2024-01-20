Turkish Companies Invited To Invest In Industrial Parks In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation consisting of employees of companies belonging to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bursa (Turkiye) visited the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. The delegation included more than 15 companies from the chemical industry sector of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

In the course of the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Economic Zones Development Agency Elkyar Ziyadov provided the representatives of the companies with information about industrial zones in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman spoke about favourable investment opportunities, application of tax and customs privileges, as well as presented an overview of industrial zones. The Turkish delegation reciprocated by sharing information about their companies, activities and opportunities.

Moreover, the Turkish delegation had an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the ongoing developments in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.