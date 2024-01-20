Turkish Companies Invited To Invest In Industrial Parks In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation consisting of employees of companies belonging to
the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bursa (Turkiye) visited the
Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. The delegation included more
than 15 companies from the chemical industry sector of Turkiye, Azernews reports.
In the course of the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Economic
Zones Development Agency Elkyar Ziyadov provided the
representatives of the companies with information about industrial
zones in Azerbaijan.
Deputy Chairman spoke about favourable investment opportunities,
application of tax and customs privileges, as well as presented an
overview of industrial zones. The Turkish delegation reciprocated
by sharing information about their companies, activities and
opportunities.
Moreover, the Turkish delegation had an opportunity to
familiarise themselves with the ongoing developments in Sumgayit
Chemical Industrial Park.
