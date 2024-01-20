Israel Occupation Attacks Residential Building In Damascus - Agency

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation launched a new attack on a residential building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Saturday, according to the country's official news agency. The attack, which took place in the Mazzeh neighbourhood in Damascus, claimed the lives of several people, including Iranian army officials, the agency said, without giving further details. (end) ab

