Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visited Alley Of Martyrs On 34Th Anniversary Of 20 January Tragedy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, January 20 - Thirty-four years have passed since the bloody 20 January tragedy. On 20 January – National ...
MENAFN20012024003118003196ID1107745160
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.