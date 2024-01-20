'Send To Sonia's House': BRS Asks Telangana's People Not To Pay Electricity Bills

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 20 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday asked people of Telangana not to pay the electricity bills until free electricity was provided as promised by the Congress in the Assembly elections.

He recalled the words of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who had said during the election campaign that former party chief Sonia Gandhi would pay the current bills after Congress came to power.

"If officials ask for payment of current bills, show them Revanth Reddy's video," Rama Rao said and also asked people to send their current bills to Sonia Gandhi's house at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.

The BRS leader stated that Congress should provide free electricity as promised under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. He demanded that the Congress government introduce this scheme with immediate effect and should be made applicable to the tenants who stay in rented houses.

He demanded the Congress government to immediately start disbursal of Rs 2,500 to every woman in the state under the Maha Lakshmi scheme.

The BRS will not spare the Congress government if they try to escape from fulfilling the promises, he said, while addressing the leaders of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliament constituencies at Telangana Bhavan.

KTR, as the leader is popularly known, also claimed predicted that Congress and BJP will come together after the Parliament election and Revanth Reddy will become Eknath Shinde of Telangana.

Slamming Revanth Reddy's statements, he asked him to concentrate on delivering the promises within the 100 days as promised and later he could think about burying the BRS 100 metres in the ground.

"Why will you bury the BRS? Is it for achieving Telangana, for developing Telangana, or for questioning the false promises of the Congress?

"The BRS has seen thousands of arrogant leaders like Revanth Reddy in its journey. The party has stood strong for over two decades and has shown such leaders their place," he said.

He made it clear that the BRS will not have any kind of alliance with the BJP now or in the future.

Attacking the BJP and its leadership, KTR said that only BRS has the power to restrict BJP in the state. He said that senior BJP leaders feared contesting in a few assembly segments as they knew they would be defeated by BRS candidates. He said that the assembly election results were just a speed breaker for the BRS and irrespective of the results, the party will stand by the people.

--IANS

ms/vd