Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux, Daniil Madvevdev Advance To Fourth Round

The 21-year-old sensation, who served as an alternate at the Next Gen ATP Finals in November 2023, claimed a stunning straight-set victory 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over 28th seed Tallon Griekspoor, not facing a single break point during the match.

Celebrated with high-fives from French fans on Court 3, Cazaux's surge in rankings to No. 83 sets the stage for a potential Top 60 breakthrough if he triumphs in his first-time meeting against Hurkacz.

Cazaux, hailing from Montpellier, aims to make history by becoming the first wildcard since Nick Kyrgios in 2014 to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final. This remarkable feat follows his previous struggles, as he had not advanced beyond the first round in three career major appearances before this week.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie showcased a new game plan in a confidence-boosting victory over 11th seed Casper Ruud. The British player, who had experienced a challenging end to 2023 and withdrew from a quarter-final in Auckland due to a wrist injury, bounced back with an aggressive and confident display.

Norrie's strategic approach, which included hitting 63 winners and successfully converting net approaches, secured him a place in the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time. The win propels him back into the Top 20 of the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, setting up a meeting with the winner of Alexander Zverev and Alex Michelsen.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev showcased his prowess by efficiently dispatching Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.

With a chance to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking, Medvedev's clinical performance positions him for a title run. His next challenge comes against Portugal's Nuno Borges, who caused a shock upset over 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

