ED Officials Reach Jharkhand CM's House For Questioning

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Jan 20 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday arrived at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi to question him in an alleged land scam case.

A team of ED officials reached Soren's residence around 1 p.m. The team comprises six officers.

Information was sought from ED officials at the main gate of the CM's residence, and their names were noted down. After verifying their credentials, permission was granted for entry.

The ED, investigating the land scam, had summoned Soren for the eighth time on January 13, asking him to appear between January 16 and 20.

The agency informed him that he should specify the time and place for recording his statement within two days.

ED warned Soren that if he fails to appear before the agency between January 16 and 20, he would have to visit the ED's office on his own.

The ED emphasised that challenges could arise regarding the legal system in such a scenario, and hence, it is his responsibility to issue appropriate instructions to the Chief Secretary and DGP to maintain law and order.

Subsequently, on January 16, Soren wrote a letter to the ED, apprising it that they can record his statement at his residence on January 20.

In the land scam case, several individuals, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, have already been arrested by the ED. Now, the agency intends to inquire about Soren's role in this matter.

--IANS

