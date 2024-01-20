Mohsin Khan Opens Up On His Physical Transformation For 'Jab Mila Tu'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actor Mohsin Khan, who stars in the upcoming slice-of-life drama series 'Jab Mila Tu' revealed about the preparations that went behind playing the character of Maddy, adding how he lost 23 kgs of weight for the role.

Mohsin was last seen as Kartik in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. And now he will be portraying Maddy, who is a passionate, larger-than-life character dealing with emotional upheavals off-stage.

Mohsin expressed:“Somewhere consciously or unconsciously I knew the character had to be very different from the one I played in the past. Kartik and Maddy have to be poles apart in their mannerism, their walk, expressions, the way they would react to situations. First thing was to work on the looks. I lost overall 23 kgs for the role. The transition was fun.”

Speaking about his on-screen chemistry with co-star Eisha Singh, Mohsin said:“Eisha and I did a music video titled 'Tu Mujhse Juda' together two years back but that was just a two day shoot.”

“I had seen some episodes of her show and after working on the web series I can tell you she's a brilliant actor and she has done complete justice to her role,” added the actor, who played Ritesh in the show 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins'.

'Jab Mila Tu' stars Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratick Sejpal and Alisha Chopra in the lead.

Set against the scenic and lively backdrop of Goa, 'Jab Mila Tu' is about Maddy, a maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation. What follows is a series of confusion, peppered by moments of laughter. Aneri cleverly uses social media to spin fake love stories, while Maddy, not one to be outdone, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance.

Directed by Lalit Mohan, created by Nisheeth Neelkanth and Harjeet Chhabra and produced by Two Nice Men, 'Jab Mila Tu' will be available in Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali. It will be streaming from January 22 on JioCinema.

--IANS

sp/kvd