Lithuanian Embassy Honours Memory Of Victims Of 20 January Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan shares a message dedicated to
the 34th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, Azernews reports.
"We remember 20 January, one of the bloodiest tragedies of the
20th century committed by the Soviet regime. We remember with
deepest respect those who gave their lives for the independence and
dissolution of the Soviet Union," the embassy wrote on page X.
It should be noted that today Azerbaijan marks the 34th
anniversary of the tragedy of 20 January.
On 20 January 1990, which entered the history of the struggle
for freedom and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a heroic
page, the battle of the Soviet Army against the broad masses of
people, angered by the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put
forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and patronage to them by
the leadership of the former USSR, who took to the streets and
squares of Baku and expressed their strong protest against it.
In those tragic days, brave children of the Motherland, who held
the freedom, honour and dignity of their country, their people
above all, passed through their lives and rose to the peak of
martyrdom.
