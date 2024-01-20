Public Catering Turnover In Azerbaijan Increase By 15%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, the turnover of public catering in Azerbaijan increased
in real terms by 15.2% compared to 2022 and totalled AZN 2 bln 41.5
mln, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.
The state sector accounted for AZN 19 mln 511.6 thousand of
annual turnover, while the non-governmental sector accounted for
AZN 2 bln 022 mln, according to the information.
In the private sector, 50.6 % of the turnover fell on legal
entities, and 49.4 % on individuals carrying out entrepreneurial
activity in this sphere.
The turnover of legal entities increased by 15.6 % during the
year and totalled AZN 1024.1 mln.
