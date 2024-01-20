Ukraine's Attack Drone Smashes Russian Tor Missile System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A video posted by the Ukrainian defense intelligence (GUR) showed its drone destroying Russia's valued air defense asset, a Tor surface-to-air missile system, after a near miss from an incoming missile.

The video was uploaded on social media, as seen by Ukrinform.

After the servicemen from the 1st Division of the Black Forest 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade discovered the system close to the Russian-Ukrainian border, GUR drone operators launched a Warmate 3.0 kamikaze drone to engage the target.

As the UAV was approaching the target, the Tor fired off a missile but missed, as seen in the video from a drone cam.

As a result of the successful attack, the Russians lost yet another valuable air defense system.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces recently hit Russia's Zoopark radar and a Repellent-1 e-warfare system.