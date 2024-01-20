Russians Trying To Retain Control Over The Dnipro-Buh Estuary Ukraine Army Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces have been intensely using FPV drones and UAVs of other modifications armed with fragmentation munitions on the Ochakiv axis.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

Informing the public on the latest battlefield developments, she said: "Not only the enemy's aviation was quieter in the past day, but also their artillery, because indeed, weather complicated their work and their aerial reconnaissance could not spot their strikes as precisely as needed."

"But we remember that the enemy is capable of 'carpet' shelling, that is, without much targeting, affecting the entire residential blocks, firing off from the opposite bank of the Dnipro. This is the situation we have in our zone of responsibility," Humenyuk said.

According to the spokesperson, "nevertheless, the enemy gradually tried to intensify artillery fire, but it was a little quieter in Kherson region that night, because the enemy somewhat switched to a different direction."

"Ochakiv was shelled last night. Let me remind you, the Ochakiv axis is critical for the enemy because there they are trying to retain control over the Dnipro – Buh estuary, so as not to allow us to resume commercial navigation from Mykolaiv ports. This is a fundamental position that they have long maintained, shelling the water area of the Dnipro-Buh estuary. But from time to time, residential areas also get hit. And, in particular, the use of FPV drones and UAVs of other modifications dropping of fragmentation munitions has intensified in that area," Humeniuk said.

"In the past day, they dropped fragmentation munitions on a civilian car. That is why residents of littoral areas are very careful in using motor vehicles in settlements close to the water area. This is a very dangerous endeavor," the head of the joint press center emphasized.

As reported, Ukraine's Navy said two Russian warships were on combat duty in the Black Sea as of Saturday morning, including a missile carrier with eight Kalibrs on board.