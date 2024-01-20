Russian Invaders Leave 1,196 Ukrainian Children Injured Since War-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of January 20, 1,196 children have already been injured as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

That's according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"As of the morning of January 20, 2024, as per the official reports from juvenile prosecutors, 520 children were killed and 1,196 were injured," reads the report posted on Telegram.

In particular, it is clarified that on January 19, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in Kherson as the Russians shelled the city.

Russians trying to retain control over the Dnipro-Buh estuary – Ukraine Army spox

Thus, 1,716 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression.

The Prosecutor General's Office notes that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to verify data coming from hostility zones, temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Twoinjured as Russian troops drop guided bomb on village in Kupiansk district

According to prosecutors, the largest numbers of affected children were reported in Donetsk region (504), Kharkiv region (315), Kherson region (146), Kyiv region (130), Dnipropetrovsk region (111), Mykolaiv region (101), Zaporizhzhia region (100), Chernihiv region (72,) and Luhansk region (67).

As reported, over the past day, January 19, the Russian invasion forces shelled Kherson region 119 times, killing a civilian and leaving another three injured, including a child.