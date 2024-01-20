(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On 19 January 2024, H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, had a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mr. Lejone Mpotjoane, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho, during the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda.

Both sides were pleased with the existing cordial relations, especially between the two Royal Families and unceasing development cooperation, especially in Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) and human capacity development, in which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand is working closely with the Basotho authorities concerned to support the refurbishment of the irrigation system and provide more agricultural equipment for the Sustainable Agriculture Development Project in Lesotho.

The Lesotho side also invited Thai business sectors to invest in Lesotho in potential areas such as gemstone mining industry (such as gems and diamond ming), clean energy including solar energy, wind energy and hydropower as well as pig and poultry farming.

On this occasion, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs requested Lesotho's supports for the establishment of FTA between Thailand and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and Thailand's candidature for the Human Rights Council (HRC) membership for the term 2025-2027.

