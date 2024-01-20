Somalia Army Operation Kills 7 Al-Shabab Militants - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Somalia security and intelligence forces killed seven militants of Al-Shabab militia, including three ringleaders, in a planned military operation on Saturday, reported the country's official news agency.

"The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) with our International friends executed seven Al-Shabaab terrorists including three ringleaders in operations conducted in Fiidow area under Mahaday town in the Middle Shabelle region," the agency said.

The killed three ringleaders include Abdulrahman Dhere, who was responsible for the militant group's ambush attacks in the Middle Shabelle region, in addition to two leaders of Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group, according to the agency. (end)

