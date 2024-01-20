Arab Parliament's Committees Hold Meetings Ahead Of Sunday's Broad Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament's four permanent committees held meetings on Saturday in preparaton for the parliament's broad session due on Sunday.

Participants in the four commissions' sessions discussed major challenges facing the Arab nation and prepared reports and draft resolutions that would be submitted to tomorrow's general session, said a statement released by the parliament chairperson's office.

Those who took part in the committee of foreign and political affairs and the Arab nation's security addressed political and security developments in the Arab world and plans for boosting security and stability in this region.

Their peers who took part in the committee of legislative, legal affairs and human rights discussed a report about the human rights status in the Arab world in 2023, discussed blueprints for coping with impact of natural catastrophes on human rights in the Arab countries and a bill about combating bullying.

The commission for economic and financial affairs tackled re-activation of the Arab agreements on joint economic issues, a proposed Arab strategy for business leadership and legislations for boosting digital economy.

The participants in the meeting of the committee for social, educational affairs, women and youth, examined a document concerning the Arab women issues. They also examined youth participation in the public life, unemployment and a planned common data base about relics in the Arab states.

A Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation took part in the meetings; MP Dr. Mohammad Al-Huwailah in the committee of foreign affairs, MP Khaled Al-Otaibi in the one dealing with economic issues and their peer Hamdan Al-Azmi in the body for legal affairs. (end)

