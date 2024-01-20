Musk Denies Report Claiming His AI Firm Secured $500 Mn Funding

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Tech billionaire Elon Musk has denied the report claiming that his artificial intelligence (AI) company 'xAI' secured $500 million in funding toward a $1 billion goal.
A report by Bloomberg, citing sources, stated that xAI was in talks with investors for an additional $500 million in funding.
However, Elon Musk dismissed the report, saying, "This is fake news from Bloomberg", in response to a user who shared the news article on X.
In the report, Bloomberg, citing sources, mentioned that xAI is considering a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion, although the terms could change in the coming weeks.
Musk, in another post on X, dismissed the report.
"This is simply not accurate," he said in a reply to a post.
According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has raised $134.7 million so far for xAI.
The $135 million came from four unnamed investors, with the first sale occurring on November 29.
The SEC filing noted that xAI will only accept a minimum of $2 million from outside investors.
The xAI 'Grok' AI assistant is being provided to the users as part of X Premium Plus which costs $16 per month via the web.
