I Didn’T Really Hear Too Much Around Selection From Them To Be Honest, Says Marcus Harris

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Jan 20 (IANS) Opener Marcus Harris has spoken up on his non-selection in Australia's Test squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies, saying that he didn't really hear too much from the national selection committee and was left wondering if specialist openers will be picked in the team.

Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matthew Renshaw were the specialist openers in the race to take the spot left by the retirement of David Warner after Australia's 3-0 series win over Pakistan at Sydney.

But Steve Smith turned out to be the new opener alongside Khawaja in the first Test against West Indies at Adelaide, with Cameron Green slotting in at number four. Harris and Bancroft were not selected, with Renshaw being picked as the reserve batter for the series against the West Indies.

“It's been interesting. Coming off the back of the Ashes we knew that Davey had put a timeline on when he wanted to finish so there was obviously a lot of speculation about when he would finish and who would replace him and I was obviously one of the names in contention.”

“What's good now is that now it has been decided and been done, it's one less thing I have to worry about. It's been an interesting couple of months but at least I know now where I stand instead of battling with the unknown. I didn't really hear too much around selection from them to be honest,” said Harris on Wide World of Sports' 6PR radio.

Harris has played 14 Tests for Australia, averaging 25.29, including smashing just three-half centuries. Further asked about his conversations with the selectors', Harris said,“I was with the squad in England and then I probably spoke to (head selector) George (Bailey) before the PM XI game.”

“But they didn't say too much around selection so I didn't really know anything until I got the phone call last week about the selection of the squad. It's a little bit of the unknown which is frustrating but that's the way it goes sometimes.”

Despite this, Harris is hopeful of being handed a recall into the Test team in future, though he admitted to be sceptical about it.“I hope so (about playing for Australia again), but it depends if they want to pick specialist opening batsmen anymore or not.”

“Time will tell I suppose. It's still a bit raw with the disappointment of selection but things can change quickly and I back myself to do a job but it's up to selectors if they want to pick me or pick specialist opening batsmen anymore.”

Australia won the first Test against the West Indies by ten wickets as Travis Head scored a century at his home ground Adelaide Oval, while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood claimed nine wickets in the match. The second Test between the two teams will be held at The Gabba from January 25-29.

