Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Philippines, Belarus Foreign Ministers And Somalia's State Minister For Foreign Affairs

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met separately on Friday with HE Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines Enrique Manalo HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik, and HE State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar, on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

During the meetings, they discussed the cooperation relations and several topics of mutual interest.

