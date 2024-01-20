Matrix And Channel Partner ACIX MIDDLE EAST LLC Shine At Intersec 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 19thJanuary, 2024: Matrix, a leader in innovative security solutions, in collaboration with its channel partner ACIX, Middle East LLC, has marked a triumphant presence at Intersec 2024, the premier event for the security industry, held from January 16th to 18th, 2024.



With a steadfast commitment to pioneering technology and unwavering customer satisfaction, Matrix has solidified its position in the industry with over 30 years of expertise. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of more than 60 products, serving a satisfied customer base of over 1 million and maintaining a global network of more than 4000 partners.



At Intersec 2024, Matrix took center stage with a focus on its Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions. A highlight of the event was COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller featuring high-speed face recognition technology. This device, equipped with cutting-edge features such as Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, is poised to address evolving security threats. With a swift identification process under 0.5 seconds and a user capacity of 50,000, COSEC ARGO FACE ensures top-tier security for organizations. Matrix also showcased the versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, a multifunctional site controller managing up to 255 COSEC door controllers and overseeing 25,000 users. These products not only represent technological marvels but also adhere to global quality standards, being GDPR-compliant and NDAA-compliant.



Matrix's IP Video Surveillance solutions were also in the spotlight, featuring the recently launched Ruggedized IP Camera designed to withstand the harshest shocks and vibrations according to EN50155 guidelines, making it ideal for mobile environments. The All Color Camera, capturing colored images even in low-light conditions, and the cyber-secure Project Bullet and Dome Cameras, compliant with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 norms, UL, and CE certified, were also showcased.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, expressed satisfaction with the company's presence at Intersec 2024, emphasizing the primary goal of establishing meaningful connections in the Middle East region.



"Our objective was to showcase how Matrix's enterprise-grade solutions effectively serve diverse verticals. The event provided an excellent platform to engage with key stakeholders, understand market dynamics, and reaffirm Matrix's commitment to cutting-edge security solutions," said Kaushal Kadakia.



Matrix Comsec looks forward to leveraging the positive response and connections made at Intersec 2024 to expand its presence in the Middle East security landscape.



About Matrix



Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises. As a technology-driven, and customer-focused organization, the company is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom industries.



With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to the development of new products, Matrix has launched cutting-edge products like Video Surveillance Systems â€“ Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders and IP Camera, Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems as well as Telecom Solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways and Communication Endpoints. These solutions are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to international standards.



