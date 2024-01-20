RITES Limited Wins 2 Eminent Awards At SCOPE & EEPC Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, January 19, 2024: RITES Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, has registered a â€ ̃tripleâ€TM triumph with two SCOPE Eminence Awards and the EEPC India Regional Award for institutional, corporate and export excellence.



Recognizing RITES' exceptional contributions to the public sector, the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) awarded RITES with the SCOPE Eminence Award in the categories of 'Institutional Excellence (Miniratna-I & II)' and 'Corporate Governance' for the period 2019-20. Hon'ble Vice President of India Mr. Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the coveted awards to RITES Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Rahul Mithal and Director Finance & Chief Financial Officer Mr. KG Agarwal at a ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.



Adding another feather to its cap, RITES also bagged the EEPC INDIA Regional Award (Northern) for Export Excellence for 2018-19 in in the category of â€ ̃Top Exporter for the Year 2018-19 - Gold Trophyâ€TM. On behalf of RITES, Director Technical Dr. Deepak Tripathi received the award from Honâ€TMble Raksha Rajya Mantri Mr. Ajay Bhatt. This recognition acknowledges RITES' competent performance and its position among the top engineering exporters in India.



With this triple achievement, RITES reaffirms its commitment to strive for excellence while keeping its values central to its ethos.



About RITES Limited:



RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India. It has diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 49 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.

