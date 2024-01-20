TN's Uthangarai Tense After Caste Clash; Two Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 20( IANS) Tense situation prevailed in Pallathur village near Uthanagiri in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after a clash broke out allegedly over Dalits being denied permission to participate in a procession to Mariamman temple.

The incident occurred during a procession of Mariamman temple in the village following an argument between a Dalit Sakthivel and a dominant caste person S.Vediappan.

Soon after, relatives and friends of Sakthivel confronted Vediappan's son Nivas (22) and attempted to attack him.

Nivas escaped but Sakthivel and others chased him. When Nivas entered the home of S Jyothi (41) from the village, the other group entered Jyothi's home and assaulted and verbally abused her and other family members. The group also destroyed various household materials.

Jyothi was admitted in the Uthanagari Government Hospital, and following her complaint with the Singarapettai police, Sakthivel was arrested.

A case was booked against 12 others under various sections of IPC and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

Police said that in a counter-complaint, Sakthivel alleged: "We were attacked, insulted and denied permission to take part in the procession because of caste discrimination."

Two persons Siva (23) and Manigandam (45) have been arrested.

-- IANS

aal/svn