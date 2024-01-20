Zelensky: Cyborgs' Feat Proves That Ukrainians Are Unbreakable

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the feat of the defenders of the Donetsk airport proved that

Ukrainians are unbreakable.

He said this in a post on his Facebook pag , Ukrinform reports.

“242 days of the Donetsk airport defense. 242 days of our defenders' fortitude and bravery. The Cyborgs' feat proved that Ukrainians are unbreakable. Back then, the world could already see what Ukrainians were capable of,” he wrote.

The President stressed:“We remember everyone who fights for our country”.

As reported by Ukrinform, the heroic defense of Donetsk airport, which became a symbol of the invincibility and courage of the Ukrainian military, lasted 242 days: from May 26, 2014 to January 22, 2015. For 242 days, Ukrainian soldiers, volunteers, medics and volunteers resisted the invasion of Russian occupation forces and pro-Russian militants, fiercely defending a small piece of Ukrainian land.

On January 20, Ukraine commemorates the Donetsk airport defenders.

Photo: Serhiy Loiko