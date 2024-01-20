Russian Shelling Leaves Two Civilians Injured In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 19, Russian troops wounded two residents of Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"On January 19, Russians wounded two residents of Donetsk region - in Novohrodivka," the post reads.

According to the region's head, since the full-scale invasion began, the Russian army has killed at least 1,833 civilians and injured at least 4,482 in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include the number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 856 children from 43 settlements in the Donetsk region have been evacuated to safe areas since the mandatary evacuation was announced in April 2023.