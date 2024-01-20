Russia Misrepresents NATO Exercise As Provocative - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is conducting an information operation to misrepresent NATO's defensive "Steadfast Defender 2024" exercises, which begin this week and will continue through May 2024, as provocative.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said this in its new report , according to Ukrinform.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Chris Cavoli stated on January 18 that 90,000 personnel from all 31 NATO member states and Sweden will participate in "Steadfast Defender”. The exercises will reportedly include over 50 ships; over 80 fighter jets, helicopters, and drones; and at least 1,100 combat vehicles, including 133 tanks and 533 infantry fighting vehicles.

According to Cavoli, NATO”will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area via trans-Atlantic movement of forces from North America...during a simulated emerging conflict scenario against a near-peer adversary.”

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated on January 19 that Germany must consider that Putin may try to attack a NATO member in five to eight years, given threats from the Kremlin”almost every day.”

In February,holds its largest military training since Cold War - media

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded to the initial announcement of the Steadfast Defender exercises in September 2023 and misleadingly claimed that NATO exercises have been increasingly provocative and aggressive in nature.

The Russian MFA claimed that NATO is continuing a”demonstration of force” on Russia's”doorstep.” The Russian MFA claimed that Russia had regularly proposed de-escalation initiatives to NATO, called for NATO to abandon its provocative actions, and transferred Russian military exercises to the country's interior.

According to analysts, the Russian information operation, which is aimed at painting defensive NATO actions in response to real Russian aggression on NATO's eastern flank as provocative, seeks to deflect from recent aggressive Russian rhetoric and behavior towards NATO.

“ISW continues to assess that Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022 not to defend Russia against a nonexistent threat from NATO but rather to weaken and ultimately destroy NATO – a goal he still pursues,” the report says.

As Ukrinform reported, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, recently said that the Western countries should prepare for a possible outbreak of war with Russia.