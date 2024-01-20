Netherlands Donates Mobile Hospital To Ukrainian Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands has handed over a mobile field hospital to Ukrainian border guards to save the lives of wounded soldiers in the east.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook .

It is noted that the main feature of the hospital is its low-temperature operation.

The complex includes an operating room, intensive care units with 36 beds, and a module for staff.

"Soon, military medics will be saving the lives of wounded soldiers in the east in this hospital," the State Border Guard Service said.

