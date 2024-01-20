Administrative Buildings, Schools Damaged As Russians Shell Donetsk Region With S-300, Smerch MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 19, Russian troops used S-300 missiles, Smerch MLRS and artillery to shell the Donetsk region. At least of 31 civilian objects were damaged.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Donetsk region, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that Russian troops launched 11 attacks on civilians.

"Eight localities came under enemy fire: the city of Myrnohrad, the village of Yampil, the villages of Druzhba, Ivanivka, Halytsynivka, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Umanske. The Russian army used S-300, Smerch MLRS, and artillery. Thirty-one civilian objects were damaged, including 18 residential buildings, administrative buildings, a shop, schools, a cultural center, a bank, a hangar, a combine harvester, cars, and power lines," the report says.

The police noted that the occupiers hit the village of Ivanivka with three S-300 missiles. An administrative building, an educational institution, a hangar, and vehicles were damaged.

The enemy shelled Halytsynivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers and artillery. Eight private houses, an educational institution and a cultural center were affected.

"Moreover, at 1:40 a.m. today the enemy fired three S-300 missiles at Novohrodivka. Two civilians were wounded. At least 25 private houses, an enterprise and a power line were damaged," the police added.

Police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 19, Russian troops wounded two residents of Donetsk region.

Photo: National Police