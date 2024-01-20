Azergold CJSC And Its Subsidiaries Honour Memory Of Heroes Of Tragedy 20 January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the joint organisation of "AzerGold" Closed Joint Stock
Company and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC (ASCO) a
commemorative event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the
January 20 tragedy, one of the heroic pages of the history of
independent Azerbaijan, was held, Azernews reports.
Along with AzerGold CJSC, the teams of its subsidiaries
"Daşkəsən Dəmir Filiz LLC" and "AzerBlast LLC" took part in the
interactive event "January 20 - Chronicle of Heroism" organised in
the world's first tanker-museum "Surkhany".
In the framework of the event the exhibition "January 20 through
the eyes of artists" was visited. Its participants got acquainted
with the paintings, in which episodes of events considered as the
peak of liberation struggle of our people were reflected with
artistic and aesthetic shades.
In the course of the event, it was noted that the courage shown
in the name of sovereignty by Azerbaijani people, who for many
years lived under the oppression of the Soviet Empire, not only
hastened the fall of the Soviet regime, but also once again
demonstrated to the world its criminal nature.
It was brought to attention that the Bloody January of 1990 was
not only a great tragedy, but also a clear proof that despite the
heavy consequences and all the injustice suffered, a people willing
to make any sacrifice to preserve its dignity has great moral
strength.
Then the expositions consisting of personal belongings of the
heroes of Bloody January, archival documents, as well as various
materials reflecting the tragedy were examined. Detailed
information was presented about the sailors who fought to the death
in Baku Bay that day and by their selflessness prevented the
tragedy from expanding further.
In conclusion, a documentary film "Born on 20 January", made on
the initiative of ASCO, was presented, dedicated to the events of
20 January and the heroic deeds of our heroic sailors.
