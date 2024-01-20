Investigation Against The Detained Armenian Separatists Continues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has told
journalists that the investigation against the detained Armenian
separatists held in Baku continues in compliance with international
conventions, Azernews reports.
The Prosecutor General noted that these persons were engaged in
separatism, acting illegally on the territory of Azerbaijan,
actually subordinating to Armenia.
"Extensive investigative measures are being carried out. There
is a lot of work. Investigative actions are carried out in
accordance with the requirements of all international conventions
and national legislation. After the criminal case will be completed
and final charges will be brought against them, the case will be
submitted to the court for consideration," Aliyev added.
It should be recalled that the leader of the nationalist party
"Dashnaktsutyun" in Garabagh, former so-called "chairman of the
parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, former so-called
"presidents" of the separatists Araik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan
and Arkady Ghukasyan, Davit Manukyan, who held the "position" of
the so-called "First Deputy Commander of the Defence Army" and
"served" in the rank of "Major General" of the separatist regime in
Garabagh, Ruben Vardanyan, who held the "position" of the so-called
"Minister of State" of the separatist regime in Garabagh, David
Babayan, former so-called "Minister of Foreign Affairs" of the
separatist regime in Garabagh, Levi Mnatsakanyan, who held the
"position" of the so-called "Minister of Defence" of the separatist
regime in Garabagh, were detained by the State Security Service of
Azerbaijan and taken to Baku.
