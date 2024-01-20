Cracking The Code Of Longevity: Wisdom From The Elders

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In ancient times, people enjoyed longer lives. However, as we glance at our grandparents or the elderly in our villages, we find individuals in their 80s and 90s looking healthier than today's youth. My 95-year-old grandmother never complains; even if she experiences pain, she opts for home remedies over medicine, asserting,“Ditch the medicine! It upsets the stomach.”

When our ailments are discussed, her response echoes:“If you're in this condition now, what will happen as you grow older?” She's right. Many young people suffer from high blood pressure, and diabetes, or find themselves bedridden. Heart diseases claim the lives of numerous youngsters, prompting the question: Why is our average lifespan decreasing?

A critical factor is our unhealthy diet. Unlike the simple and pure diets of our elders, our modern meals are laden with various spices and adulterations. The era of fast food exacerbates the situation, with outlets seemingly giving it away for free. Despite medical warnings, fast food remains a popular choice, leading to various diseases, including obesity, diabetes, and heart issues.

Our entire diet is marred by adulteration. Necessities like flour are so impure that consuming them feels like inviting disease. In the past, people ground and used flour by hand, contributing to their superior health compared to today. As we ponder our decreasing lifespan, revisiting the simplicity of our elders' lifestyle emerges as a potential key to longevity.