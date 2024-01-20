Minimum Temperature Improves Across Kashmir

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4.9 degrees Celsius the previous day, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 4 degrees and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.7 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of“Chilla-i-Kalan”, a 40-day harsh winter period when a cold wave sweeps through the region and temperatures drop considerably, leading to the freezing of water bodies as well as water in pipes.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period.

This time, however, Kashmir is witnessing a prolonged dry spell and a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December while there has been no precipitation in most parts of the Valley in the first 20 days of January.

A dry and largely snowless winter has resulted in freezing nights and warmer-than-usual days.

The maximum temperatures recorded on Friday across Kashmir were 4.7 to 7 degrees above the normal for this time of the season.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

The meteorological department has said there is a possibility of light snow and rain in the Valley next week which would bring an end to the prolonged dry spell.

It also said that while the dry weather is likely to continue till January 24, there is a possibility of light snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on January 25.

From January 26-28, light rain or snow is likely over scattered places in J-K, while from January 29-31, as per the indications of different models, the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at many places is very likely, the Met office said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now