Kim Kardashian 'Files For Divorce' From Kanye West

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Kim Kardashian filed divorce papers, she decided to separate from Rapper Kanye West, US media reported.

The couple married for almost seven years, and are parent to four children.

BBC reported the news was broken by celebrity news website TMZ after months of rumors of marital difficulties.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian who currently is 40 years-old requested join legal and physical custody of their children, she is reported not to have announced this publicly.

Kim and Kanye are among the most famous and prominent celebrities in the world, and both are successful in their own right.

Kim found fame in 2007 as the star of an E! Television reality series, keeping up with the Kardashians, and the final series of the program is due to air next year, BBC reported.

She found success in many areas such as mobile apps, make-up, and in other areas of business, Forbes estimated her personal net worth to be about $780m.

She is hugely known for being a gold digger and her husband Kanye is famous for his rap music for over 15 years, he is also the winner of Grammy awards, and was successful in fashion designing.

The pair met as friends for years before getting married at the set of Keep up with the Kardashians reality series in 2010, they had their first baby in 2013.

Later the year 2013, Kanye hired the San Francisco Giants' baseball stadium to propose to her in front of her family during their show and got married in 2014.

Last year, Kanye West unsuccessfully ran for US President, his erratic appearance and online postings led Kardashian to speak out, BBC reported.

She said that her husband had bipolar disorder, adding that he was a“brilliant but complicated person” and called for empathy surrounding his mental health.

