Torkham Border Closed For 8Th Day, Distrupting Afghanistan And Pakistan Trade

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Torkham border crossing has remained closed for the eighth consecutive day, causing a halt in trade activities between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to reports, on Saturday January 20, thousands of Afghan trucks were waiting on both sides of the Torkham border for passage.

Many of these trucks are carrying goods such as fruits and vegetables which are perishable and will resulted in significant financial losses for both the countries traders, amounting to millions.

Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesperson said that they are currently in talks with Pakistani authorities to reopen the Torkham crossing for trade.

Zabihullah Mujahid, speaking to Turkey's Anadolu news agency, mentioned that the discussions between Islamabad and Kabul regarding the reopening of the Torkham crossing will be shared with the public soon.

Express Tribune reported yesterday that trade between Pakistan and Central Asian countries has also come to a halt due to the closure of five border crossings at the Afghanistan border.

About a week ago, Pakistan stopped allowing trucks to use the Torkham crossing because of visa-related problems.

The closure of this crossing has led to protests from traders who rely on it for their businesses.

Officials stated that currently, the crossings of Chaman, Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Angur Ada, and Kharlachi are closed.

