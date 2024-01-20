Mangaluru Airport Adjudged 'Best Airport' In Under 5 Million Passenger Category

(MENAFN- IANS) Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Jan 20 (IANS) Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has been adjudged the 'best airport' in the under 5 million passenger category at Wings India 2024, Asia's largest Civil Aviation Exhibition, an official statement said on Saturday.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the award at the gala function in Hyderabad. The airport, that handled 19,27,466 passengers in the calendar year 2023, recorded a 14.17 per cent growth vis-a-vis calendar year 2022 when it handled 16,88,287 passengers.

MIA had handled its highest ever passengers in December 2023, since commercial operation date of October 31, 2020, by handling 2,03,654 passengers.

The airport has taken steadfast steps to emerge as a public asset of choice for people of coastal districts of Karnataka and neighbouring district of Kasaragod in Kerala.

A good customer satisfaction rating and minimal passenger complaints per 1,000 passengers reaffirms the airport's commitment to ensuring passenger satisfaction and convenience. The airport has steadily increased the number of F and B and retail outlets both within and on its premises, the statement said.

Thrust on smooth operations with supporting infrastructure, enhanced passenger experience, services, MIA Super App (Adani One), customer relation management tool for quick resolution of online passenger grievances, passenger engagement activities, environment friendly measures, multiple awards are the initiatives that pushed MIA's case before the jury for the above award.

“MIA shall continue and better these endeavours in 2024,” the airport spokesperson said.

The 4-day event organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Hyderabad in Telangana are going on from January 18, 2024.

