Paras Kalnawat Shares His Rigorous Fitness Regime As He Sheds 12Kg Weight

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actor Paras Kalnawat, who underwent an incredible physical transformation by shedding 12 kgs for fitness as well as to elevate his onscreen presence, shared how he balanced his early morning fitness routine with his commitment to the show 'Kundali Bhagya'.

After committing to a healthy lifestyle, Paras saw this as an opportunity to not just enhance his appearance but also adopt a more active routine. He opened up on his work-life balance.

The actor shared insights of his transformative journey, emphasising both the challenges and rewards.

Talking about the same, Paras, who plays Rajveer in 'Kundali Bhagya' said:“Embarking on this transformative journey for my role in the show has been incredibly rewarding. I'm close to my goal. Not yet achieved and I want to put in all the effort to be where I want to be in 2024.”

“I incorporated a rigorous fitness regime into my daily routine to achieve my goals. My day starts at 5:30 a.m. with a high-intensity workout in the gym, I work on a combination of strength training and cardio exercises. Then, based on my call time, which is usually at 8 a.m., I reach on set; the rest of the day is followed by a balanced diet,” shared the 'Anupamaa' fame actor.

He added:“My dedication to a healthy lifestyle not only helps me achieve the desired fitness, but also leaves me feeling more energetic and revitalised. I believe in taking up every opportunity.”

The show features Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).

It airs on Zee TV.

