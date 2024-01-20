               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Euro Weekly Forecast Will The ECB Give Any Guidance? EUR/USD And EUR/GBP


1/20/2024 4:20:14 AM

1/20/2024 4:20:14 AM

EUR/GBP today made a textbook rebound off longer-dated support around 0.8550. This pair has provided a good range trade over the past months and may test a cluster of recent highs around the 0.8620 level soon. Above here all three simple moving averages guard 0.8650, before the range high at 0.8701 and 0.8715 come into play.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1 .

