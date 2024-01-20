Amit Shah Urges Northeast States To Spearhead India's Journey To A $5 Tn Economy

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shillong, Jan 20 (KNN)

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has encouraged the eight Northeast states to play a pivotal role in India's journey towards a USD 5 trillion economy, on Friday.

Shah emphasised that as India aims for complete development and self-reliance by 2047, the Northeast must share in this transformation.

Addressing the 71st Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council in Shillong, the union minister highlighted the potential for employment generation, motivating the region to focus on self-reliance in organic products, dairy farming, fishing, and egg production.

He stressed that individual development, in addition to regional progress, hinges on industrial production and agriculture.

Commending Manipur, Assam, Nagaland, and Tripura for their efforts in controlling the Gross Fiscal Deficit, Shah underscored the importance of creating a flood-free and drug-free Northeast.

He proposed using the North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) to manage water resources effectively, suggesting the creation of large lakes to absorb rainwater for tourism and enhanced water and irrigation systems.

During the session, Shah released the first-ever NEC Yearbook for 2024, offering valuable insights into the North Eastern Region's progress.

The Plenary Session, attended by Union Minister of DoNER Kishan Reddy, MoS B. L. Verma, Chief Ministers, Governors, and the DG of Assam Rifles, reviewed project statuses and expedited ongoing initiatives for the upcoming financial year.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio affirmed the state's commitment to a "prosperous and harmonious Northeast" and highlighted key developmental initiatives.

Rio expressed the government's pursuit of an airport in Ciethu, Kohima, for better connectivity, and sought approval for the construction of the Foothills Road or the Trans-Nagaland State Highway.

Additionally, he disclosed efforts to establish an Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER) in Nagaland and requested the conversion of the Medical College at Kohima into a Central or Regional Institute.

(KNN Bureau)